Police say threats made against high school in Woodbury are not credible

For the second time this week, police in Woodbury say they're investigating online threats made against a local high school.

The Woodbury City Police Department says they do not think the latest threats made against Gateway High School are credible.

The threats are believed to be copycats of the ones made earlier this week against schools in Gloucester and Camden counties.

Three teenagers, including one from Woodbury, were charged with multiple counts of False Public Alarm and Terroristic Threats.

Authorities say out of an abundance of caution, there will be an "enhanced police presence" at Gateway High School on Friday.