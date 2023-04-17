Police: School put on lockdown, residents evacuated during Kensington barricade

article

A barricade situation sparked a nearby elementary school to be placed on lockdown and the evacuation of some residents in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday morning.

Police say a man armed with a firearm led officers on a foot pursuit near the 3400 block of G Street around 7:30 a.m.

He ran into a nearby home, prompting police to declare a barricade and evacuate residents from the first floor.

Gloria Casarez Elementary School was also briefly placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

A SWAT team eventually gained access, and cleared the home with negative results, according to authorities.