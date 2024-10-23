Police search for driver in fatal Cumberland County hit-and-run

A deadly hit-and-run in Cumberland County and the search is on for the driver.

Police in Millviille say 21-year-old Caroline Bump was struck by the driver of a silver Infinity G-35 just after 11 Monday night, near Glenside Road.

Investigators say they’re interested in speaking with 22-year-old Breanna Rowley of Vineland.

They’re also still searching for the car involved. It’s believed there’s damage to the driver’s side headlight, windshield and front bumper.