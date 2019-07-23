Police search for 12-year-old girl missing from Kingsessing

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Kingsessing.

Taylor Requsters-Brown was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of Florence Avenue.

Requsters-Brown is described as 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds with a medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatpants with a flower on them, a blue jean jacket, burgundy shirt and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Requsters-Brown's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.