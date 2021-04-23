Police search for 2 suspects wanted for aggravated assault in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects in connection with an aggravated assault in Center City.

According to police, on April 6 around 12:30 p.m. the victim, a 30 year-old man was inside the Wawa located at 1190 Market Street when he was involved in a dispute with an unknown man.

He then left the store and was approached by the same suspect along with another person when the second suspect pepper-sprayed the victim in the face, police say. The suspects took off.

If you have any information, please call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter