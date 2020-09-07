Police search for arson suspect who watched as fire spread in Germantown home

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a person they say set fire to a porch in Germantown last month.

The incident occurred back on Saturday, Aug. 15 around 5:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect set fire to the porch, then stood across the street and watched as the fire spread.

The offender left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Multiple neighbors rushed to help the resident who was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The suspect has been described by police as possibly female with a medium build, and a distinct walk. They were seen wearing an oversize, sweater-type top, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094.

