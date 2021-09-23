Police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed Temple University Hospital doctor on way to work

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Temple University Hospital doctor on his way to work.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Rising Sun and Duncannon in Olney on June 6.

Police released this surveillance video of the moments leading up to the crash. Dr. Zimran Gohar was riding his motorcycle when a pickup hit him and left the scene.

The driver of the pickup fled the location onto the 200 Black of East Ashdale Street towards C Street, according to police.

He was in the hospital for 42 days before passing away from his injuries on July 12.

"I'm asking for help from anyone who can come forward and help us in this matter. I have two small young children. We need justice in this," his wife, Sonia Bhatti, said at a press conference Thursday.T

Gohar worked at Temple University Hospital's Jeanes Campus in Philadelphia.

Between the city and Gohar's family, there's now a $40,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

If you know anything, please call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter