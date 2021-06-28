Police search for driver that struck 12-year-old West Philly boy

Ring video shows neighbors surrounding a 12-year-old boy. His mother says this is just moments after a car hit him and kept going.

It happened near the corner of Dewey Street and Ludlow in West Philly.

"We heard the impact. It was so loud you would have thought it was a gunshot and I was scared to turn around when I heard my son asking for help," said Mercedez Martinez. She’s relieved her son Quadree survived but says he is in a lot of pain.

She showed us a picture of Quadree at CHOP with several injuries.

"He has a broken leg and he has trauma to the body which his body is very sore. He has a deep scar across his chest," she said.

Police tell FOX 29 it happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. They say the driver was in a dark-colored vehicle with Delaware plates. Mercedez says Quadree was helping his aunt bring bags of food into the house when it happened.

"She called the boys out which was both of my sons to help her bring the groceries out. Next thing you know we all was out here. We hear the car was right here on Dewey and Ludlow and you see it just speeding," she said.

Police have not yet released pictures of the car. But Mercedez says neighbors and businesses nearby have surveillance video she hopes will help with the investigation. Some of it she says captured the car that hit her little boy.

"If the person out here and you all hear me talking please just turn yourself in," she said. Mercedez says the car had dropped someone off on the block before circling around and that's when she says her son was hit.

