Police search for man accused of groping girl in Princeton

Princeton police are searching for a man accused of groping a 16-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened on Witherspoon Street in the Torrey Lane area on June 12 around 7:30 p.m.

"I can understand why it’s a shock for sure to the community because Princeton is a pretty quiet town for the most part,” said Paul Monohan. “It’s obviously terrible. Sad to see and hear.”

"It is really a shame that there is so much fear going on with everyone, with just kind of recovering from coronavirus and now to have something like this,” said Sophia Monohan.

The man is described as being about 5-foot-4 with a distinctive walk.

If you have any information about this man's identity, please reach out to Det. Luis Navas: 609-921-2100 or lnavas@princetonnj.gov

