Police search for missing boy, 10, from Folcroft

Delaware County
FOLCROFT, Pa. - Police in Folcroft, Delaware County are searching for a missing boy who was last seen Saturday. 

Mason Brooks, 10, was last seen leaving his home on Delmar Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

Mason is described as 4-feet-10-inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies shirt, and black shoes. 

He was not wearing any shoes at the time, police say.

Anyone with information regarding Mason's possible whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

