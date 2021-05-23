Police search for missing boy, 10, from Folcroft
article
FOLCROFT, Pa. - Police in Folcroft, Delaware County are searching for a missing boy who was last seen Saturday.
Mason Brooks, 10, was last seen leaving his home on Delmar Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mason is described as 4-feet-10-inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies shirt, and black shoes.
He was not wearing any shoes at the time, police say.
Anyone with information regarding Mason's possible whereabouts is asked to call 911.
___
