Police search for missing endangered West Philadelphia woman

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered woman from West Philadelphia.

Barbara Kearse, 55, was last seen on the 6200 block of Callowhill Street around 7 p.m. back on Dec. 5.

Kearse is described by police as 5’10”, 250 lbs., with a heavy build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey Nike sweat suit and grey Nike Sneakers.

Anyone with information on Barbara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.