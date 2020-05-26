Police search for missing sisters from West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for two sisters, ages 13 and 14, who went missing from West Philadelphia.

Shavon and Lauren McGarrell were last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 25, on the 5000 block of Kershaw Street. Police believe the sisters are together.

Shavon, 14, is approximately 5-foot-1, 104 lbs., and has a medium brown complexion. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, black jeans, black and green sneakers, a necklace and earrings.

Lauren, 13, is approximately 5-foot-3, 120 lbs., with a medium brown complexion. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red Adidas shirt, light blue jeans and light blue and pink sneakers.

Philadelphia police ask that if anyone has any information on the sisters’ whereabouts to please contact to Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

