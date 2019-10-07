Police search for missing woman with dementia and Alzheimer's disease

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 61-year-old woman with dementia and Alzheimer's disease who went missing from the city's Juniata section.

According to police, Cordora Lillian was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday on the 4000 Block of Dungan Street.

Lillian is described as 5-foot, weighing around 180 lbs., with a fair complexion and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants, a red shirt and pink sneakers.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 911.