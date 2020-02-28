Police search for suspect in machete attack in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say they are searching for a man in connection with a machete attack in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on Academy and Byberry on Tuesday, Feb. 25 around 7 p.m.

According to police, the suspect got into the unlocked, running car, and hid in the backseat while the victim drove home. The suspect then attacked the man with a machete, police said.

"A scuffle then ensued. During the scuffle, the complainant grabbed the machete and sustains lacerations on his hands, and they fight. The male then tells him that he has a gun, so the complainant lets go and runs and alerts neighbors to call 911," Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said at a Friday press conference.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim is expected to be okay. Police believe the motive is robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

