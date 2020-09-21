Police search for suspect in Olney shooting caught on camera

Philadelphia police are investigating after a shootout in the city’s Olney neighborhood was caught on camera.

It happened on the 4900 block of N. 4th Street on Sept. 16 around 10 p.m.

Video shows a man pulling up in a white sedan and when the victim walks away the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim fell then pulled out his own gun and fired back, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect sped off on a dirt bike. The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for several gunshot wounds.

The suspect is described as a Black male, stocky build, possible cornrows in hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark-colored "ADIDAS" brand pants with white stripes on both legs.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354

