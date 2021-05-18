Police search for suspects accused of stealing purse from 70-year-old woman in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a purse from a 70-year-old woman in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

It happened on the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue on May 5.

According to police, the suspects followed the woman and ripped her purse off her shoulder, which caused her to fall. The suspects then fled and were last seen on the 6400 block of Enola Street with victim’s purse.

Video captured one the suspects snatching the purse from the woman.

If you have any information, please contact at Northeast Detective Division 215-686-3153/3154.

