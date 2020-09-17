Police search for suspects after home of 2 Camden County police officers struck by gunfire with baby inside

Police are asking for the public’s help after the home of two Camden County police officers was struck by gunfire while they were inside with their infant.

It happened on Clinton Street on Sept. 15 around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, the home was struck by six rounds. Detectives located seven spent shell casings in front of the home with two rounds traveling through the front door into the interior of the residence, police said.

The officers and baby were not injured.

“This attack on our officers wan an affront to the department and will not be tolerated,” Chief Joseph Wysocki said. “I want thank our law enforcement partners for the assistance they’ve provided us in the early stages of this investigation. We are asking for the public’s help with this case and for them to provide any information that they may have in regard to this shooting.”

Police believe they are searching for two suspects in connection with the incident. Detectives identified a 1998 dark colored Honda Odyssey with a temporary paper tag in the area during the incident. On Thursday morning, the vehicle was located.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle that was used in the shooting should call the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7420.

