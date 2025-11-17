Police searching for answers in 2022 Philadelphia cold case murder

The Brief Eric Holmes, a 76-year-old Mount Airy man, was attacked and robbed while riding his scooter back in October 2022. Holmes died from his injuries after nearly two months in the hospital. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



The family of Eric Holmes is seeking justice three years after he was attacked and robbed while riding his scooter.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say Eric Holmes was riding his scooter to a corner store on Oct. 17, 2022, when he was attacked and robbed of his scooter and wallet.

His brother Walter received a call from Eric, who was struggling to breathe and said he had been attacked.

"The next phone call I got I could hear him labored in breathing, and he said he was attacked," Walter told FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

Walter rushed Eric to the hospital, where his condition worsened due to a brain bleed and liver lacerations.

He was later transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

"He went through hell, and that’s the part that I feel bad about," Walter said.

What they're saying:

Eric Holmes was described by his brothers as a smart man, a father, and a skilled electrician and plumber.

His brother Gregory Holmes expressed disbelief over why someone would want to harm him, noting Eric's small stature and non-threatening nature.

"He was small in stature, and why would someone want to hurt him? I can’t figure it out," Gregory Holmes said.

A good Samaritan returned Eric's scooter and wallet to the corner store, but this person has not come forward to speak with the police.

Dig deeper:

Lt. Tom Walsh of the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit said that the delay in the unit's involvement put them behind in gathering crucial evidence.

"My unit didn't become involved in it for two months after he died, so that put us a little bit behind with the video and that type of forensic type of evidence," Walsh said. "Someone had the courage to confront the robbers, and now, I would like them to have the courage to come and talk to us."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the death of Eric Holmes is asked to call 215-686-TIPS. Tips can be provided anonymously.

The identity of the person who returned Eric's belongings remains unknown, and police urge this individual to come forward.

There is still no information on the person or people responsible for the attack.