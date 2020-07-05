Police searching for 14-year-old girl reported missing from Camden

article

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in Camden on Saturday.

Police say Lemnasha Shambry was last seen on the 1800 Kossuth Street on Independence Day. According to officials, Shambry frequents the area of Centerville, Fairview and Parkside.

Shambry is described as 4-foot-6, 125 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress with a white stripe across the chest, black socks, black sneakers and a gold necklace with a “K” pendant.

Anyone with information on Shambry's whereabouts is asked to call the Camden Couty Police Department at (856) 757-7042.

