Police searching for 16-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Makayala Pouncey was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of North 53rd Street in West Philadelphia.

She is described as being 5-foot-1, about 140 pounds and has the word "Zori" tattooed on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, police are asking that you please call 911 or the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.

