Police searching for 2 children missing from Berks County, authorities say

The Wyomissing Borough Police Department is searching for two children who are missing and believed to be at special risk of harm.

According to police, five-year-old Braelyn King and four-year-old Aaliah King were last seen with 22-year-old Eden Matthews.

Officials did not say if Matthews had any relationship with the King children.

Matthews and the children are believed to be in a black 2021 Hyundai Tuscon with Maryland registration 5ER5844, according to authorities.

Authorities say the car was last seen in the area of Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing Borough on Thursday around 11:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.