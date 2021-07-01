Police searching for 49-year-old woman missing from University City

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a 49-year-old woman who has not been seen in more than two days.

Police say 49-year-old Dana Burnett was last spotted at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Tuesday.

She is described as 5-foot-2, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information on Burnett's whereabouts should contact the Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

