Police searching for 49-year-old woman missing from University City
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a 49-year-old woman who has not been seen in more than two days.
Police say 49-year-old Dana Burnett was last spotted at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Tuesday.
She is described as 5-foot-2, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a description of what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with any information on Burnett's whereabouts should contact the Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
