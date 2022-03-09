Police searching for alleged shooters who crashed stolen SUV into parked car, tractor-trailer in Kingsessing

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting and subsequent crash on February 23.

According to police, shots were fired just before 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of 54th Street and Chester Avenue.

Authorities say a stolen white Acura SUV then crashed into a parked car and tractor-trailer in the area.

Three men got out of the car after the crash and ran south on 54th Street, according to police.

Authorities say a semiautomatic handgun was found inside the car.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686--8477.

