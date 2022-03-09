Police searching for alleged shooters who crashed stolen SUV into parked car, tractor-trailer in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting and subsequent crash on February 23.
According to police, shots were fired just before 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of 54th Street and Chester Avenue.
Authorities say a stolen white Acura SUV then crashed into a parked car and tractor-trailer in the area.
Three men got out of the car after the crash and ran south on 54th Street, according to police.
Authorities say a semiautomatic handgun was found inside the car.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686--8477.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas Siderio to be dismissed
- Police searching for Bethlehem Township man wanted for sex crimes involving minor
- Philadelphia approaching 100 homicides so far this year, on pace with Chicago for murders in 2022
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement