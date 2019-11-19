Police searching for armed robbery suspect after man shot in Center City

Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the armed robbery that left one man hospitalized.

The incident happened at approximately 5 a.m. on Nov. 13 on the 1600 block of Vine Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man was pistol whipped and then shot by the suspect. A 32-year-old woman witnessed the incident but wasn’t harmed.

The suspect reportedly arrived in a light color, four-door Mercedes Benz “C” class with a sunroof.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

He is described as a dark-skinned black man, approximately 6-foot-1, and 230 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans that were rolled up at the bottom, and tan boots.

After shooting the victim, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Advertisement

The victim was last reported in stable condition.