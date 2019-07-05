Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank in Center City Friday afternoon.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Santander Bank located on the 1100 block of Market Street.

The suspect reportedly used a note to demand money from a bank employee. Once he obtained an unknown amount of money, the suspect fled the building.

Detectives say one of the bills taken has an orange stain on it.

Polce describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s, between 5'5 and 5'8. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black and white polo shirt, dark colored shorts, a red baseball cap and glasses.

This is an ongoing investigation.