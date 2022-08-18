Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist, 78, critically injured in Delaware

article

Police in New Castle County are searching for a driver accused of hitting a motorcyclist and leaving the scene.

According to authorities, New Castle county police responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive on Saturday for a report of a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured 78-year-old motorcyclist at the intersection, police say.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Carpenter Station Road when a cream-colored Honda CRV traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road turned left in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then collided with the passenger side door of the Honda and the motorcyclist was ejected, according to police.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital and placed in critical condition.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the driver who fled the scene after the crash, per officials.

Detectives from the county's Traffic Services Unit obtained surveillance video of the car believed to be involved.

Anyone with information on the crash or suspect is urged to contact Detective Hussong at 302-395-2742.