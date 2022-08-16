Police: Delaware man arrested for DUI after crashing into police car on interstate

article

Police say a man was under the influence Monday night when he collided with a police car, injuring himself and an officer.

Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, was driving on I-495 around 8 p.m. when he reportedly rear-ended a marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Officers were responding to vehicle blocking the right lane.

Police say Tecuapacho displayed "signs of impairment," and determined alcohol as a possible factor.

He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, along with an officer who was sitting in the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

Tecuapacho is being held on $3,000 cash bond for vehicular assault, driving under the influence and other related offenses.