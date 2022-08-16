State Police: Delaware man arrested for throwing dirt in trooper's eyes, spitting in faces of other officers

article

A Delaware man has been arrested for assaulting several police officers, according to State Police.

Aaron Wharton, 53, of Millsboro, Delaware, is accused of the assault on officers, police say.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday evening around 6:34 p.m. on the 20000 block of Laurel Road.

According to officials, a trooper arrived on scene following a complaint and attempted to contact Wharton, who was walking away from the area.

Wharton began running away from the scene as officers approached him on foot, State Police say.

One trooper chased Wharton and attempted to take him into custody when Wharton threw dirt in the trooper's eyes and hit the trooper in the face with his fists, injuring the officer, authorities say.

After being taken into custody, Wharton struggled with other officers, kicking an assisting officer from the Selbyville Police Department before spitting into the faces of two troopers, according to officials.

Wharton has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, criminal mischief and related charges.

He was arraigned and is now at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $32,200 cash bond.