Police searching for gunman after argument leads to shooting in West Philadelphia

Authorities are searching for a gunman after a man was shot inside a home in West Philadelphia following an argument late Saturday night.

Police say a 45-year-old began arguing with a woman outside a home on the 1600 block of North 60th Street just before 11 p.m.

After the victim returned inside, investigators say an unknown gunman kicked in the front door and fired multiple shots at the man. The suspected shooter and the woman fled the scene, according to police.

Responding officers found the man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left forearm. He was taken by police to Lankenau Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

