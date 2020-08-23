Police searching for gunman after fight at football game leads to shooting

article

Authorities in Camden County are searching for a shooter after police say a person was injured when a fight escalated to gun violence Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened during a semi-professional football game at Crescent Field sometime before 9 p.m.

Investigators say a fight broke out between opposing players and spilled into the parking lot. During the fight, an unknown person fire a gun into the crowd and struck a person in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Det. Alex Burckhardt at 856-225-5048 or Pennsauken Police Det. Michael DiCamillo at 856-488-0080 ext. 2403.

