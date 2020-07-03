Police searching for infant, child after parents fail to appear for court hearing in New Castle County

article

Authorities in Delaware are searching for two missing children after the parents failed to appear for a family court hearing.

Investigators say Donald Schiavello, 25, and Julia Barba, 23, were supposed to bring their 2-year-old son Jayden and 3-week-old daughter with them to New Castle County Family Court on Friday morning.

The parents are reportedly driving a tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe with Delaware tags.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayden or Audrey Schiavello to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800 or visit their website.

