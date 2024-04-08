Police searching for Jeep taken in gunpoint carjacking in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a vehicle they say was taken during a gunpoint carjacking early Monday morning.

Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police are searching for a gray 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee with rear tinted windows and a Pennsylvania license plate number MKZ-7506.

Police shared a photo of a vehicle similar to the one taken in a West Philadelphia gunpoint carjacking.

Investigators described the carjacking suspect as a thin Black man in his early 20s who goes by the nickname "Skinny."

Anyone with information on the carjacking or the suspect is asked to call police immediately.