Police searching for missing 18-year-old woman from South Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for an 18-year-old woman who has not been seen since late September.

Authorities say Erin Schweikert was last spotted around midnight on Sept. 27 near the 2300 block of South Lee Street.

Erin is described as 5 feet tall, 90 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length brown or auburn hair. She was last known to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Erin's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 215-686-3013.