Police searching for missing 62-year-old man

Police are searching for a 62-year-old man who has not been seen for over 24 hours.

Detectives say Walter White was last spotted on the 6300 block of Morton Street in East Germantown at 7:15 a.m.

Police describe White as 5'11, 260 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a tattoo on his left arm. He was wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, a black Phillies ball cap and white Fila sneakers with blue and red stripes.

Police say White has a mental health illness.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3352.