Police searching for missing 65-year-old man from North Philadelphia

Police are searching for a 65-year-old man from North Philadelphia who has not been seen in over two weeks.

Authorities say Michael Zamichieli was last seen near the 700 block of East Hilton Street on the afternoon of Feb. 1.

Zamichieli is 5-foot-2, 114 lbs with hazel eyes, gray hair and a tattoo on his left forearm that says "Janie."

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue pants and brown shoes.

Police say Zamichieli frequents the areas of Germantown Avenue, Hunting Park Avenue and the 100 block of West School House Lane.

Anyone with information on Zamichieli whereabouts can contact police at 215-686-3243 or 911.

