Police searching for missing Gloucester County teens

Police are searching for two Gloucester County teens who have not been seen since Tuesday.

17-year-olds Magadalena Alexander and Stefaun Corley were reported missing by their parents on May 7th, according to police.

Investigators believe that the teens are together and may be heading to North Carolina.

Magadalena is described as 5 feet, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeved sweatshirt.

Police say Stefaun is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police urge anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts to contact investigators at 856-228-4500.