Police searching for missing man who left Christiana Hospital in medical gown
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities in New Castle County are seeking the public's help in locating a 28-year-old man who went missing from a hospital on Saturday.
According to police, 28-year-old Dewenla Jones left Christiana Hospital in a medical gown after making statements that caused concern for his welfare.
Jones is described as 5-foot-10, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a medical gown.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.
