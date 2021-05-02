Police searching for missing Delaware man

article

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old man.

On April 30, officers from New Castle County responded to check on the welfare of a man in the Brookbend community.

When police arrived, they learned that Joseph Brittingham had left the area and made statements that causes concern for his welfare.

Joseph Brittingham is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches, weighing approximately 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white "Jaws" T-shirt and black shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Brittingham to please contact the New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800.

