Police searching for suspect accused of shooting at SEPTA bus driver after altercation in Philadelphia

SEPTA Transit Police is searching for a bus passenger accused of shooting at a bus driver in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

Sources told FOX 29 an altercation between a passenger and bus driver erupted into a shooting Friday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Front and Luzerne Streets.

According to officials, a male passenger boarded a Route 57 bus and began arguing with the bus driver.

During the altercation, the passenger threatened the bus driver, got off the bus and fired a single shot into the windshield, authorities say.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

The windshield of a Route 57 SEPTA bus is damaged after a suspect fired a single shot into it following an altercation with the bus driver.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

FOX 29 was on scene as crime scene investigators taped off the area.

Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and is still on the loose.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111

Police respond to SEPTA bus shooting in North Philadelphia (left). SEPTA Transit Police released image of the wanted shooter (right).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.