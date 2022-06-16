Police searching for suspect who tried to rob store in NE Philly, ran when store owner pulled out gun

Police are searching for a suspect who tried to rob a store in Northeast Philadelphia last month.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened on May 25 around 3:23 p.m. at a store on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect walked up to the counter to purchase a drink, showed the store employee a gun in his waistband and demanded the money from the register.

The employee refused and the suspect then walked around the corner in an attempt to take the money, according to police.

Police say the owner then showed his own gun and the suspect fled the store.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's identity is urged to contact police.