Police searching for truck cab with bloodied woman inside screaming for help on New Jersey highway

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a truck cab and its driver after a witness reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help and bleeding from her face.

Officers from the South Brunswick Police Department were called to Route 130 near Dayton Toyota around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a woman yelling for help.

A witness told police that a Hispanic woman believed to be in her 20s with long brown hair was inside a white truck cab screaming for help and bleeding from her face.

Investigators said the witness reported that the woman was pulled back into the cab by a white man with a beard wearing a blue shirt.

The truck pulled away south on Route 130, exiting onto Ridge Road, according to police.

The department said it has received assistance from federal and state law enforcement agencies as they try to track down the truck.

South Brunswick Deputy Chief Jim Ryan told reporters that they have received several tips from the public and may be on the verge of "breaking the investigation wide open."

"We believe we’ll have substantial progress this evening and we’ll be say more about the people we’re looking for," Chief Ryan said.

Investigators continue to urge anyone with information to call 732-329-4646.