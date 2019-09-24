Police searching for woman missing from Delaware County

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from Delaware County.

Mary Hagenbach, 31, left her home in the Colonial Park section of Springfield on Monday. Police said she was riding a bicycle and her family would like to know she is okay.

Police mentioned a possible sighting of Hagenbach from Tuesday morning on the Rosemont Avenue Brige at the border of Upper Darby and Springfield.

Anyone with information regarding Hagenbach's whereabouts is urged to contact police.