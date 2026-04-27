Police searching for group accused of chasing, beating Temple student in dorm lobby

The Brief Police are searching for members of a violent group who chased and beat a Temple University student in a residence hall when he refused to sell them his shoes. The attack happened on April 20 when the victim was approached by the group on the 1500 block of Broad Street just before 3 a.m. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the victim to come forward.



Investigators are searching for a group of suspects who they say chased a Temple University student into a residence hall lobby and attacked him after he refused to sell them his shoes.

What we know:

Police say on April 20, the 20-year-old victim was approached by a group of Black males wearing dark-colored clothes and dark ski masks on the 1500 block of Broad Street.

Police are searching for members of a violent group who chased and beat a Temple University student in a residence hall when he refused to sell them his shoes.

The victim was asked how much his sneakers cost and the suspects offered to buy them off of him, according to police. When the victim refused and started walking away, police say group members punched him.

The victim then ran into the lobby of Morgan Hall South and was chased by the group who violently attacked him. Video shows the wild mele breakout near the front desk.

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The victim sustained a cut to the upper lip and an right-hand injury, according to police. Nothing was taken by the group.

What you can do:

Police have asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.