Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

In New Castle County, police are searching for a teenager who went missing from a mall in October.

Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was last seen at the Christiana Mall on October 1st, according to police.

Her mother says she spoke to the teen around 3:45 p.m. that day.

Authorities say Alexis' phone was discovered in the mall parking lot and her social media has not been active since she was last seen.

Police say her last known contact was when someone dropped her off in northeast Maryland three days ago.

Delaware State Police is expected to give additional information on their investigation later today with Alexis' family.

According to the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children, Alexis is 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

