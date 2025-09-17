Police searching for woman, child who went missing in Reading

The Brief Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and Jeyden Peguero were last seen in Reading last Friday. State Police say they "may be at special risk of harm or injury." Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a woman and child who have not been seen for nearly a week.

What we know:

Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and 1-year-old Jeyden Peguero were last seen in the area of the 100 block of North 5th Street in Reading the night of Sept. 12.

Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and Jeyden Peguero, 1, were last seen in Reading on the night of Sept. 12.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Wednesday, adding "these individuals may be at special risk of harm or injury."

What we don't know:

State Police have not speculated on what happened to the woman and child.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo and Jeyden Peguero is asked to call 911 or Reading Police.