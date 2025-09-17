Police searching for woman, child who went missing in Reading
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a woman and child who have not been seen for nearly a week.
What we know:
Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and 1-year-old Jeyden Peguero were last seen in the area of the 100 block of North 5th Street in Reading the night of Sept. 12.
Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and Jeyden Peguero, 1, were last seen in Reading on the night of Sept. 12.
Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Wednesday, adding "these individuals may be at special risk of harm or injury."
What we don't know:
State Police have not speculated on what happened to the woman and child.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo and Jeyden Peguero is asked to call 911 or Reading Police.