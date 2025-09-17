Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for woman, child who went missing in Reading

By
Published  September 17, 2025 10:26am EDT
The Brief

    • Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and Jeyden Peguero were last seen in Reading last Friday.
    • State Police say they "may be at special risk of harm or injury."
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a woman and child who have not been seen for nearly a week.

What we know:

Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and 1-year-old Jeyden Peguero were last seen in the area of the 100 block of North 5th Street in Reading the night of Sept. 12.

Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and Jeyden Peguero, 1, were last seen in Reading on the night of Sept. 12.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Wednesday, adding "these individuals may be at special risk of harm or injury."

What we don't know:

State Police have not speculated on what happened to the woman and child.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo and Jeyden Peguero is asked to call 911 or Reading Police.

