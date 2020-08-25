Police seek suspect after a man is shot and killed in North Philadelphia

article

Police in North Philadelphia are seeking a suspect or suspects after a man was found shot and killed.

According to officials, an unidentified man was driven to Temple University Hospital Tuesday afternoon, just before 1:30, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The driver of the vehicle was not identified.

The man, who is thought to be between 20 and 30-years-old, succumbed to his injury and died at the hospital.

Police say the man may have been picked up on the 200 block of West Annsbury Street.

An investigation is underway.

