Police seek suspects after dozens of vehicles vandalized in Sellersville

Police in Bucks County say vandals damaged dozens of cars and many drivers are out hundreds of dollars for repairs. Police say the vandals struck in Sellersville and residents are frustrated.

"My daughter came home from work around 12:30 to 1:00 in the morning and parked her car right in front of the house," said Amanda Diehl. But around 8 o'clock that morning on Hughes Avenue she found her daughters vehicles had been the target of vandals.

"Two of the tires were slashed on the one and I looked over and my other daughter's car had two of the other tires slashed," Amanda said.

Her daughter had work that day, but instead, she needed a tow truck. The bill to replace the tires was nearly $700 with the cost of towing an additional amount.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

"I’m wondering who could have done this and why," said Diehl, who would soon find out she wasn't the only victim.

"27 total vehicles were damaged. We had 32 tires that were slashed, 11 windows either broken or damaged and we had six additional vehicles that had some damage to them consistent with either a pellet or a BB," said Perkasie Borough Police Chief Robert Schurr.

They also cover Sellersville Borough, where the crimes happened. Chief Schurr says surveillance video from eight streets in the borough captured a minivan which they believe is a dark gray 2017 to 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with two people inside. Police say a witness reported seeing a teen believed to be 14 to 16 years old getting in and out of the vehicle. Police say the incidents happened between 3:55 and 4:30 the morning of Tuesday August 22nd.

But there were incidents months before.

"Our first reports that we started to take over the summer were in June and we had a handful of reports up until August 22nd, where we had the 27 cars damaged," said Chief Schurr.

A car on Wykford Drive was seen with flat tires.

"Crime spree for sure," said Melanie Brodeur, who lives across the street. Her family had tires slashed, too.

"I had to take a day off from work. It cost me a $1,000 to replace my tires. It's going to cost my neighbor brand-new tires. So, it's just frustration," said Marc Brodeur.

Police estimate the damage to be $10,000 to $15,000 based on reports received. They're asking anyone with surveillance video to check for anything related to the car vandalism. Police say whoever did this is facing felony charges.