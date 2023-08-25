Dozens of cats, dogs hoarded in 'filthy' hotel room rescued by Bucks County SPCA
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cats and dogs were found huddled under the bed of a small hotel room when a local group came to their rescue this week.
Staff discovered the 33 cats and three dogs during a routine inspection of the hotel in Lower Southampton Township.
The animals were roaming freely in filthy and crowded conditions, according to the Bucks County SPCA.
All the animals were safely removed, and taken into the care of the BCSPCA until they can be put up for adoption.
Officials say charges are pending for the animal hoarding situation.