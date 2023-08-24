'I'm happy I'm alive': 2 families connect through organ donation, giving young woman second chance

A moment two families will never forget. One family hearing the heartbeat of the son they lost, now beating in the chest of a young woman from Bucks County. The donated heart, giving her a second chance at life.

Tears of joy as Arty Myers finally meets Felicia Soto, of Warminster, six and a half years after his 13-year-old son Joey’s heart saved her life.

"It was a dream come true," Myers said.

Felicia’s mom, Celeste, has been in touch over the years with Arty, who lives in Ohio. The mom of five deciding to invite him to her daughter’s 18th birthday party August 19th.

"He’s been wanting to come. COVID was holding us back," Celeste said.

"There was no way I could ever turn that down. I booked a room immediately. Me and my wife drove 500 some miles to meet her," Arty explained.

Felicia has Williams Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease. In March of 2017, she went into heart failure and hospitalized in bad shape, until she finally received Joey Myer’s heart on May 5th, 2017.

Arty received the most amazing gift himself during Felicia’s party. "I got to hear my son’s heart. It was very, very special."

Felicia added, "It made me feel happy."

"You could just feel the love and hearing his heart and knowing his heart went to a wonderful family meant the world to me," Arty remarked.

Celeste kept Arty’s visit a surprise and Felicia was overwhelmed with joy. "I cried. I couldn’t even explain how the emotions were for me. I got chills all over my body and everything. It was a good feeling."

Celeste added, "It was a very emotional day."

Arty says meeting Felicia and hearing Joey’s heart has finally given him peace. Joey tried to take his own life. He was rushed to the hospital, but 12 days later, lost his fight. That’s when doctors asked Arty if he would donate his son’s organs.

"At the time, I was scared," Arty said. "I was losing my son. I lost my son and the good lord told me I had to do this. I know that’s what my son would have wanted me to do."

The families now forever connected, the two enjoying a dance together at her party. Arty gave Felicia an infinity heart necklace for her birthday, which she says she is going to wear forever. "I feel good. I’m just happy I’m alive."

Arty added, "She’s a very special girl."

Arty says his son’s organs saved five people’s lives. He’s met two of them, including Felicia and a little girl from Indianapolis. He says he’s thankful for what Joey has done for other families and is planning another visit to Bucks County with his family to see the Soto's.

Everyone, regardless of age or medical history, is encouraged to donate. Just one donor can save as many as eight lives. For more information on how it works and how to sign up, visit organdonor.gov.