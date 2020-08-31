Police seek suspects in connection with Point Breeze assault

article

Police in Philadelphia are asking for help locating several individuals in connection with an assault in Point Breeze.

Officials say a 34-year-old woman was assaulted by several men and women on August 24, about 11 p.m.

According to the officials, the men and women forced their way into a property on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street. Once inside, the group reportedly hit the woman several times on her head and face. The blows caused a laceration on her head.



Police say the suspects include a woman, about 28 to 32-years-old, who stands 5’5” and weighs about 190 pounds.

A second suspect is reportedly an 18 or 19-year-old female, standing 5’6” and weighs about 130 pounds.



A third suspect is a female with a thin build. The male suspects are all described as having medium builds.

Suspects sought in Point Breeze assault.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any of the suspects are asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS or by texting a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Or, tips can be submitted on the Philadelphia Police website, here. All tips are confidential.

